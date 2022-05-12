Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Trinny London
Soin Teinté Bff De-stress
€46.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Trinny London
Perfect for Normal/dry skin in need of a boost Coverage level Low-medium, buildable, with a radiant finish
Need a few alternatives?
Love Indus
Amrutini® Luminosity Dewdrops Overnight Oasis Serum
BUY
£113.00
Love Indus
Trinny London
Soin Teinté Bff De-stress
BUY
€46.50
Trinny London
Protective Nourishment
Protective Nourishment Energizing Berry Toner
BUY
$55.00
JTAV Clinical
PFRANKMD by Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank
Color Correcting Serum
BUY
$110.00
PFRANKMD
More from Trinny London
Trinny London
Bff De-stress Tinted Serum
BUY
$75.00
Trinny London
Trinny London
Be Your Best Enzyme Balm Cleanser
BUY
$60.00
Trinny London
Trinny London
Bff De-stress Tinted Serum
BUY
£39.00
Trinny London
Trinny London
T-towel Pack Of Three Muslin Cloths
BUY
£10.00
Trinny London
More from Skin Care
Augustinus Bader
The Ultimate Soothing Cream
BUY
$280.00
Violet Grey
Augustinus Bader
The Ultimate Soothing Cream
BUY
$280.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Augustinus Bader
The Ultimate Soothing Cream
BUY
$224.00
Augustinus Bader
Love Indus
Velvet :08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask
BUY
£49.00
Love Indus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted