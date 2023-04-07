Kérastase

Soin Acide Chroma Gloss Hair Gloss

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kérastase

Product Benefits This high shine hair gloss strengthens and seals the surface of the hair fiber to protect color and leave a high-shine finish. Bring the professional salon DNA to your at-home routine and extend the life of your stunning post-salon hair color. When the formula mixes with water, it transforms into a luxurious, creamy texture that fully coats and protects the hair. Hair is 94% smoother* Hair is 96% stronger** with reduced porosity Gives hair color 70% more brilliant shine* *vs. non-conditioning shampoo **System Of Soin Acide Chroma Gloss + Serum Chroma Thermique Vs. Non-conditioning Shampoo Awarded Marie Claire's Excellence in Beauty Awards 2022 Protects Color Manages Frizz Shiny Smooth Hair