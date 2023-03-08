Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Dries Van Noten
Soie Malaquais Eau De Parfum
£215.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
Kayali
Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper 25 Eau De Parfum Intense
BUY
£79.00
Boots
Fenty Beauty
Eau De Parfum
BUY
£145.00
Fenty Beauty
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
BUY
£230.00
Selfridges
Carolina Herrera
Very Good Girl Eau De Parfum Spray
BUY
£145.00
The Perfume Shop
More from Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten
Yellow Coni Tank Top
BUY
£648.00
£720.00
SSENSE
Dries Van Noten
Soie Malaquais Eau De Parfum
BUY
$305.00
Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten
Light Blue Round-frame Acetate Sunglasses
BUY
$370.00
Net-A-Porter
Dries Van Noten
Checked Wool-blend Coat
BUY
£667.00
£1335.00
mytheresa
More from Fragrance
Kayali
Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper 25 Eau De Parfum Intense
BUY
£79.00
Boots
Fenty Beauty
Eau De Parfum
BUY
£145.00
Fenty Beauty
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
BUY
£230.00
Selfridges
Carolina Herrera
Very Good Girl Eau De Parfum Spray
BUY
£145.00
The Perfume Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted