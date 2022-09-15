Temple & Webster

Soho Click Clack Sofa Bed

$599.00 $449.00

Solid in structure, flexible in its function, this sofa bed is an indispensible option for all households. It suits myriad spaces - including smaller rooms - and the style is a match for both classic and contemporary interiors. Features: Materials: timber, high density foam, fabric Back rest boasts a attractive design with webbed high density foam Click clack mechanism, back rest opens to make a comfortable double sofa bed Sturdy & lasting construction Bed Dimension : 39cm H x 190cm W x 108cm D Are you a trade or commercial customer? Join our trade program now. ...