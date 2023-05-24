Convenience Concepts

Soho 4-tier Tower Bookcase

$154.76 $97.82

Buy Now Review It

6-Tier Corner Shelf with Edge Protection - This corner shelving unit has 6 levels of open storage, so you can easily place your favorite books, plants, decorations, etc. Two side lips on the edge of each open shelf are designed to keep your items from slipping off. Stable and Secure Design - X-shaped design metal frame and diamond shaped shelves for your corner bookshelf to improve stability. Stable three-legged structure and anti-tip accessories prevent the bookshelf from shaking and tilting. The smooth edges of the bookshelf will protect you and your family from scratches. Sturdy Corner Bookshelf - The tall bookshelf is made of an X-shaped metal frame combined with engineered wood panels, which ensures its sturdiness and durability for years of use. Dimension: 15.7"D x 22.3"W x 69.4"H. Space Saving - This bookshelf is specially designed for easy placement in corners, and the triangular shape makes full use of the space in the corners. Stable and Reliable - Made of medium density particle board, strong, durable and scratch resistant. The raw materials comply with EPA TSCA Title VI and Carb certification. To provide a safe and healthy living environment for you.