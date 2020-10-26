Cuddl Duds

Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Turtleneck

$34.00

Features - Body hugging fit Hem hits at the low hip Lightweight comfort and warmth without the bulk Fabric + 93% Modal, 7% Spandex Care + Machine wash cold, gentle cycle. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Cool iron if needed. Model Measurements + Model is wearing size S. She is 5’9”, Bust 32”, Waist 25.5”, Hips 36”.