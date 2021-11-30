Cuddl Duds

Option A: stretch out for a walk. Option B: stretch out on the couch. Whatever option you've got in mind, this crew neck top won't judge. (We won't, either.) From Cuddl Duds. Features: crew neck, side slits, back yoke seam detail, hi-low hem, thumbholes, huggy logo on side Fit: semi-fitted; follows the lines of the body with added wearing ease Length: missy length 25-3/4" to 27-1/2"; plus length 28" to 29" Content: 93% modal/7% spandex Care: machine wash, tumble dry This is a Cuddl Duds fit, not a QVC® fit Imported To see the specific garment measurements for this item, click here.