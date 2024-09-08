Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Lululemon
Softstreme Pintuck Mid-rise Pant
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Need a few alternatives?
We The Free
Good Luck Barrel Overalls
BUY
$148.00
Free People
Lululemon
Dance Studio Relaxed-fit Mid-rise Cargo Pant
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Softstreme Pintuck Mid-rise Pant
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Uniqlo : C
Pleated Wide Pants
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Track That High-rise Lined Short 5"
BUY
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Cityverse Sneaker
BUY
$138.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Beyondfeel Trail Running Shoe
BUY
$168.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Quilted Grid Tote Bag 12l
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
More from Pants
We The Free
Good Luck Barrel Overalls
BUY
$148.00
Free People
Lululemon
Dance Studio Relaxed-fit Mid-rise Cargo Pant
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Softstreme Pintuck Mid-rise Pant
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Uniqlo : C
Pleated Wide Pants
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted