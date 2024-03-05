Lululemon

A limited edition release of the Alpha-H Melting Moment that you know and love, this Cleansing Balm contains Davidson Plum Extract, an antioxidant-rich Australian native ingredient that brightens the complexion. This luxurious balm-to-oil cleanser melts away makeup, SPF, dirt and impurities. This waterless formula combines actives and nourishing antioxidants like Sandalwood Seed Oil and Grapeseed Oil which leave skin nourished, soft and radiant – never stripped, tight or dry. What are the key features and benefits of the Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm - Plum? Balm to oil cleanser Can be used as a deeply hydrating 10-minute mask Supports skin's natural pH balance Soothing formula Removes dirt, makeup and impurities without drying out or stripping skin Protects against free radical damage Australian Made and Cruelty-Free Suitable for all skin types Grapeseed Oil and Bisabolol calm and soothe the skin Scented with a bespoke blend of natural subtle sweet fruit notes from Mandarin, Geranium, Palmarosa, Ylang Ylang, Blackcurrant, Labdanum, Jasmine and Vanilla Formulated with natural pigments from Iron Oxides. Colour variations may occur when exposed to sunlight. This does not affect the integrity of the product. What are the key ingredients of the Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm with Australian Davidson Plum Extract? Australian Davidson Plum Native to the hinterland of northern New South Wales, Davidson Plum is rich in antioxidants which help protect the skin from free radical damage. Naturally occurring polysaccharides help to reduce transepidermal water loss and protect the skin's barrier function. Grapeseed Oil Grapeseed oil works to reduce sebum excess sebum production and increase circulation. Australian Sandalwood Seed Oil Rich in Ximenynic Acid, one of the rarest fatty acids in the plant world, this luxe natural oil is anti-inflammatory, helps to increase micro-circulation in the skin and reduces excess sebum. Bisabolol (extracted from Chamomile) This soothing ingredient can aid with calming the skin and reducing inflammation on the skin. How do you use the Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm? Begin with clean dry hands. Step 1. Take a grape-sized amount of Melting Moment Cleansing Balm and massage over the face, neck and décolletage in upward circular movements. It can be used around the delicate eye area and eyelashes if wearing eye makeup. Step 2. Add warm water to emulsify the formulation and continue to massage in gentle circular movements. Step 3. Rinse off with a warm damp face cloth (Alpha-H’s cotton cloths are perfect). Pat skin dry. If desired, follow with a second cleanse. (Optional) Step 4: Leave Melting Moment Cleansing Balm on for 10 minutes for a deeply hydrating mask.