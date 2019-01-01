Softsheen-carson Optimum Salon Haircare Amla Legend Combing Cream
$6.02
At Wal-Mart
Curls Redefined. Introducing a whole new kind of curl care with Amla Legend Combing Cream. Finally CONDITION + DETANGLE + DEFINE curls in Just One Step. Amla Legend combing cream delivers the conditioning and detangling benefits of a leave-in conditioner with the curl defining effects of a styling product for all-around perfect curls. This luxurious oil-in-cream provides breakage protection sealing in strength and moisture for ultimate protection, enhanced softness and ease of style.