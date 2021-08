Softmed

Softmed N95 Face Masks

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

The Softmed N95 Face Masks offers a sturdy, face fitting solution if other surgical masks are too big or feel flimsy. They're also Australian made and FDA approved, which is a huge tick of approval. It comes with folds that tuck under your chin and over your nose as well as two elastic ear loops.