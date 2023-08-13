Rose Inc

Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer

$48.00

The MECCA view: This longwearing liquid formula minimises the look of fine lines, redness and discoloration for an even complexion that glows. Enriched with hydrating squalane, protective vitamin E and colour-corrective botanicals, it delivers comfortable wear with buildable coverage. Key ingredients: Squalane: pure, sustainable and 100% plan-derived moisturiser that adds weightless hydration. Vitamin E: a powerful antioxidant that nourishes and protects skin. Fig buttercup extract: calms skin and reduces the look of redness. Sodium hyaluronate: smooths imperfections. Tara gum and chicory: lifts skin around the eye area and help reduce the look of fine lines. Made without: Parabens, Formaldehydes, Formaldehyde-Releasing Agents, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, Sulfates, SLS, SLES, Synthetic Fragrance (less than 1%), Triclocarban, Triclosan, animal products and testing. Pair it with: Rose Inc. Concealer Brush Rose Inc. Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Color