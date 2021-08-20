Rose Inc

Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer

$30.00

Ideal for dull skin, dark circles, and discoloration. A does-it-all concealer that brightens, blurs and contours while nourishing the skin. This longwearing liquid formula minimizes the look of fine lines, redness and discoloration for an even complexion that glows. Enriched with hydrating squalane, protective vitamin E and color-corrective botanicals, it delivers comfortable wear with buildable coverage. Lab-tested Results 100% say it conceals target areas * 8-hour wear * 24-hour moisture * Non-comedogenic * Based on a 24-hour clinical instrument study of 33 people, ages 18-66, after 8-, 12- and 24 hours after single application. ** Based on a 30 day consumer use study of 32 people, between the ages of 21-65 years, immediately after, 8 hours after, 12 hours and 30 days after application. Benefits Medium, buildable coverage Rich with nourishing ingredients Longwearing, buildable formula Light, creamy texture Won't crease or cake Glides onto skin for seamless blending Doe-foot applicator allows for precise application Non-comedogenic: Free of pore-clogging ingredients