Universal Standard

Softie Silky Jersey Pajama Top

$148.00 $118.40

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

Save 20%! Finally! The elevated look of a classic pajama set with the effortless comfort of premium Pima cotton is here. Made in a new ultra fine Pima cotton blend that’s insanely soft and comfortable, this pajama set features piping details, pockets and a classic notched collar for that signature sleep-ready look.