United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Madewell
Softfade Cotton V-neck Crop Tee
$35.00$19.60
At Madewell
Crafted from our tissue light Softfade Cotton, this cropped tee feels broken-in from the very first wear. Swingy and easy, it has a scoop-y V-neck we love. Relaxed fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 21 1/2" (based on size M). Cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. ND822