Madewell

Softfade Cotton V-neck Crop Tee

$35.00 $19.60

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Crafted from our tissue light Softfade Cotton, this cropped tee feels broken-in from the very first wear. Swingy and easy, it has a scoop-y V-neck we love. Relaxed fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 21 1/2" (based on size M). Cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. ND822