Aerie

Softest Lace Halter Bralette Xxs – Xxldd

$24.95 $12.47

Buy Now Review It

At American Eagle Outfitters

Get extra support and a pretty peek with a halter strap. Softest® Lace is made to feel extra soft & special so you’re crazy cozy! Now with D & DD cups for extra support & coverage! V-front Let it peek out from tees & tanks!