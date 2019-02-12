Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Free People
Softest Ever Plush Pullover
$128.00
$69.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Softest ever plush pullover featured in an oversized, slouchy fit with exposed seams.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Navy Reverse Stripe Jumper
$280.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Quilted Ski Jumper
$505.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
DETAILS
VEDA
Gus Cashmere Sweater Stripe
$398.00
from
VEDA
BUY
DETAILS
T by Alexander Wang
Open-knit Sweater
$191.25
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Free People
DETAILS
Free People
Yuma Woven Leather Backpack
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Velvet Cecile Ankle Boot
$67.20
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Reese High-waist Tanga
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted