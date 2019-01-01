Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Diptyque
Softening Hand Wash
£28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Diptyque's softening hand wash is mild, soothing, and repairing. This liquid soap gently cleanses and nourishes the hands, while the lavender floral water purifies and comforts the skin...
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Caldrea
Dryer Sheets
$10.00
from
Caldrea
BUY
DETAILS
Library Of Flowers
Bubble Bath-willow & Water, 17 Fl Oz/502 Ml
$36.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Habitat
Mustard Yellow Cotton Bath Mat
£25.00
from
Habitat
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Colloquial Beach Towel
$58.00
$46.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Diptyque
DETAILS
Diptyque
Ambre Scented Candle, Colored Glass Jar
$95.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Diptyque
Tam Dao Eau De Toilette Limited Edition
$65.00
from
Diptyque
BUY
DETAILS
Diptyque
Floral Candle & Eau De Toilette Set
$105.00
$72.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Diptyque
Mimosa Scented Candle
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted