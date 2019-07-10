Glass Night Light, Mood Light, Sleep Light (Soft Yellow Light & Breathing Light Mode)Porduct color: Pink Features1, Light Modes - Soft Yellow Light and Breathing Light2, Brightness adjustable (Soft Yellow Light)3,In Soft yellow light mode ,It's 30 minutes auto off function (Soft Yellow Light mode only)4, Rechargeable Battery up to 200 hours lighting time with low breathing mode ,27 hours lighting time with MAX brightnessProduct parameter Weight: 163g (5.7oz)Size: ∅3.5*4.2 inPower: 0.4WLuminous Flux: 25 lumens (Max) Battery: 1200mAh Input voltage: DC5V 1000mAh Charging Time: 2 hrs Light Type: LED Material: ABS + PC + Glass Packing List Glass Night Light x 1 USB Cable x 1 (Power Adapter Not Included) User Manual x 1 How to use Change Light Modes Press switch to change light mode -Soft Yellow Light →Yellow light→Breathing Light → Close Brightness adjust Long press switch button to adjust (only support under soft yellow light)