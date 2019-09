Ganni

Soft Wool Knit Rollneck

£220.00

Buy Now Review It

Description Knitted pullover with roll neck spun from a soft and warm wool blend with a beautiful texture. Details & Care 34% Wool, 34% Mohair, 27% Polyamide, 5% Elastane Hand wash cold Size & Fit Total length (size 36): 62 cm. Chest (size 36): 104 cm. Bottom width (size 36): 98 cm. Sleeve length incl. shoulder (size 36): 71,5 cm. Fits true to size, take your normal size.