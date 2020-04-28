Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Ganni
Soft Wool Knit Hoodie
$350.00
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Knitted beige pullover hoodie with drawstrings spun from a soft and warm wool-blend. The hoodie is a longer length at the back.
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Renew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt (oat)
$48.00
from
Everlane
BUY
H&M
V-neck Wool-blend Sweater
$69.99
$62.99
from
H&M
BUY
Zara
Cable Knit Sweater
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Curved Knit Sweater
£59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Pleated Georgette Dress
$280.00
$140.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Hand Knit Wool Multicolor Puff Pullover
$505.00
$202.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Hiking Boots
$675.00
$270.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Silk Linen Shorts
$225.00
$90.00
from
Ganni
BUY
More from Sweaters
Everlane
The Renew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt (oat)
$48.00
from
Everlane
BUY
H&M
V-neck Wool-blend Sweater
$69.99
$62.99
from
H&M
BUY
Zara
Cable Knit Sweater
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Curved Knit Sweater
£59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted