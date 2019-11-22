Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
& Other Stories
Soft Wool Blend Turtleneck Sweater
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
And Other Stories
Chunky Ribbed Knit Snood
$59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Vince
Stepped Hem Wool Turtleneck
$385.00
$269.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
Club Monaco
Julie Turtleneck
$89.50
from
Club Monaco
BUY
Everlane
Cashmere Turtleneck
$130.00
$100.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Pearl Cluster Velvet Headband
$29.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Quilted Velour Mini Skirt
$59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Bead Embellished Bustier
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Sheer Fitted Smocked Top
$49.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Sweaters
Wild Fable
Animal Print Long Sleeve Crewneck Oversized Sweater
$37.99
from
Target
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Alpaca Blend Cardigan
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Banana Republic Factory
Lofty Crew Neck Sweater
$59.99
$17.99
from
Banana Republic Factory
BUY
Leith
Dolman Sleeve Cardigan
$69.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted