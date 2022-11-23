Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Durex
Soft Vibrator
£34.99
£24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
More from Durex
Durex
Extra Thin Bubblegum Flavored Condoms (10 Count)
BUY
$11.99
Walmart
Durex
Tropical Flavors Condoms (12 Count)
BUY
$11.76
Adam & Eve
Durex
Play Water Based Feel Lubricant Gel
BUY
£4.79
Boots
Durex
Intense Orgasmic Gel, 10 Ml
BUY
£7.50
£9.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted