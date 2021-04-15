LOFT

Soft Twill Drawstring Jacket

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At LOFT

STYLE #557135 With a super soft and fluid drape, this modern jacket is flattering, comfy, and city-cool - in other words, this layer does it all. Standing collar. Snap and zip front. Long sleeves with snap cuffs. Front flap patch pockets. Drawstring hem. • Relaxed fit • Fluid woven • Hits at hip • 20" long Available in: Green, Ivory Fabric & Care • 100% Lyocell • Machine Washable • Imported