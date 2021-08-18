United States
Soft Style
Soft Style Angel Ii
$50.00
At Zappos
View the size chart The elegant 'Angel II' pump combines style and practicality into one versatile package. Easy care faux leather or patent upper in a clean and sleek silhouette. Metallic mist sock lining and padded insole offer comfort and support for all-day wear. Stable heel with polyurethane outsole for lightweight durability and traction. Product measurements were taken using size 10, width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1⁄4 in Weight: 7 oz