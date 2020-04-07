EliteField

Soft Sided Pet Carrier

Size: 19"L x 10"W x 13"H. Airline approved pet carrier for cats, small dogs, and other small pets. Measure your pet's height and width prior to selecting a carrier to ensure correct fit. Special Features: A removable fleece bed cover with an insertable hard support board keeps the carrier in good shape and makes your pet feel more comfortable. A built-in leash allows your pet to be secured to the carrier. The buckle belt loops allow the carrier to be restrained with a seat belt for car travel. The side zipper opening allows you to easily reach your pet. Made from durable, lightweight, waterproof material. Easy to clean. Top and sides made of mesh netting for added sunlight and breathability. Two pockets for accessory storage. Hand carrying straps and adjustable padded shoulder strap allow for many carrying options. 3 Year Warranty from EliteField, a New York-based Pet Product Manufacturer. Product Quality Guarantee, 100% Money-Back Guarantee, Customer Satisfaction Guarantee The EliteField airline-approved Soft Sided Pet Carrier is perfect for cats, small dogs, and other small pets. Please measure your pet's height and width prior to selecting a carrier to ensure correct fit. The special features include a removable fleece bed cover with an insertable hard support board that keeps the carrier in a good shape and makes your pet feel more comfortable, a built-in leash that allows your pet to be secured to the carrier, buckle belt loops that allow the carrier to be restrained with a seat belt for car travel, and a side zipper opening that allows you to easily reach your pet. The pet carrier is made from a durable, lightweight, waterproof material that is easy to clean. The top and sides are made of mesh netting for added sunlight and breathability. There are two pockets for accessory storage, and hand carrying straps and an adjustable padded shoulder strap that allow for many carrying options. The pet carrier is manufactured and sold by EliteField and comes with a Product Quality Guarantee, 100% Money-Back Guaran