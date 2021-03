the klog

Soft Shield Pimple Patch

$6.00 $4.80

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

This pimple patch’s unique beveled edges fit more securely than many other acne patch iterations, developed particularly to adhere in the curved areas of the face, like the chin, jawline and nose. The patch adheres easily and quickly, barely visible to others (especially on Zoom calls) and protects acne from external bacteria or face-picking.