Society6

Soft Shapes I Coaster

$15.00 $12.75

Buy Now Review It

At Society6

Small, but mighty! Coasters are a bold way to bring creative designs into your space—without committing to a large art piece. Add them to your dining table, brighten up the living room and accessorize your next party. Comes in a set of 4 Size: 3 1/2" x 3 1/2" x 1/4" (H) Lightweight, high density fiberboard wood High quality print with glossy satin finish