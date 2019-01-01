Moon Boot

Soft Shade Wp

£125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Moon Boot

The total black look of Moon Boot SOFT SHADE WP slim-fit after-ski boots is finally in contrast with the winter total white look. The snow shoes that face the cold season with you stand out for their fashion but casual essence. MOON BOOT SOFT SHADE WP after-ski boots in waterproof fabric have technical features guaranteed by the manufacturer, like the Waterproof membrane. Perfect for any occasion, Soft Shade Wp snow shoes are ready to be worn, anywhere you are.