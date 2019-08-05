Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
Hoxis

Soft Pu Leather Small Tote

$17.90
At Amazon
Hoxis's Minimalist Style bag has a slim profile, but still offers plenty of space for your everyday essentials. Beautifully crafted from grainy textured pu leather.
Featured in 1 story
R29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems
by Elizabeth Buxton