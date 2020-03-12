Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Hoxis
Soft Pu Leather Handbag
$17.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Made with High-quality PU leather Magnet Snap Size: 11.2 x 11 x 5.9inch (L x H x W) Not fit A4 Book Notice: Please allowed slight colour deviation due to different displays.
Need a few alternatives?
Rothy's
The Handbag In Midnight Navy
C$475.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
ASOS
Multicoloured Resin Beaded Shoulder Bag
£34.00
£12.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Chanel
Reversed Chevron Mini Round Flap Bag
£2302.44
from
The RealReal
BUY
Topshop
Drift Black Handle Grab Bag
£25.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Hoxis
Hoxis
Soft Pu Leather Small Tote
$17.90
from
Amazon
BUY
Hoxis
Minimalist Style Small Tote
$18.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Hoxis
Transparent Pvc Kiss Lock Chain Cross Body Bag
$21.90
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Top Handle
Rothy's
The Handbag In Midnight Navy
C$475.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Coach
Riley Chain Clutch
£275.00
from
Coach
BUY
ASOS
Multicoloured Resin Beaded Shoulder Bag
£34.00
£12.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Chanel
Reversed Chevron Mini Round Flap Bag
£2302.44
from
The RealReal
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted