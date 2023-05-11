Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Roses Only
Soft Pink Mixed Bouquet With Free Candle
$164.90
$139.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Roses Only
More from Roses Only
Roses Only
Red Roses Gift Box
BUY
$119.00
Roses Only
Roses Only
Valentine's Day Gift Box - Red Roses, 12 Stems
BUY
$119.00
Roses Only
Roses Only
16 Valentines Red Infinity Preserved Roses
BUY
$189.00
Roses Only
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted