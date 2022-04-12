Rare Beauty

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Please note we are unable to ship Rare Beauty products outside of the UK and Ireland. Give the cheeks a healthy flush of colour with Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, a liquid blush that is easy to blend. With a lightweight formula, buildable colour is easy to achieve. It is formulated with long-lasting colour pigments to provide all-day wear. With a botanical blend of white waterlily, gardenia and lotus, this liquid blush also helps soothe, comfort and nourish the skin. Layer the blush, designed for mistake-proof application, over liquid and powder formulas without disturbing the underlying makeup. Available in a variety of shades. Key Benefits Weightless liquid blush Works to soothe, comfort and nourish the skin Long-lasting formula that blends and builds colour easily Available in a range of shades Provides a soft flush of colour SKU# UK200032778