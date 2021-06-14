Savage x Fenty

Soft Mesh Open-back Crotchless Legging

$49.95

At Savage x Fenty

Details For the cozy night in. Our Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging features sheer soft mesh fabric that provides a comfortable fit and an open strappy back for a playful surprise. Legging High-waist Crotchless Open strappy lace trim back Sheer soft mesh with lace trim Metal logo plate at hip 63% Polyamide, 37% Elastane Machine wash cold with like colors, do not bleach, do not use fabric softeners, tumble dry low, do not iron, do not dry clean Imported #SavageXFenty