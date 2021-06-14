United States
Savage x Fenty
Soft Mesh Open-back Crotchless Legging
$49.95
At Savage x Fenty
Details For the cozy night in. Our Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging features sheer soft mesh fabric that provides a comfortable fit and an open strappy back for a playful surprise. Legging High-waist Crotchless Open strappy lace trim back Sheer soft mesh with lace trim Metal logo plate at hip 63% Polyamide, 37% Elastane Machine wash cold with like colors, do not bleach, do not use fabric softeners, tumble dry low, do not iron, do not dry clean Imported #SavageXFenty