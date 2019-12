Lime Crime

Soft Matte Softwear Blush

£22.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Upload a pop of colour to cheeks with Lime Crime Soft Matte Softwear Blush, a cream-to-powder blusher that delivers a flush of buildable colour to cheeks with a soft matte finish. Virtually weightless, the cheek colour never feels oily or sticky like liquid or gel blushers, and blends effortlessly to add a flash of natural-looking colour with long-lasting effect. Infused with a light Orchid scent. Certified cruelty-free and vegan.