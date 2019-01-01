Lawless Beauty

Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick

C$30.00

A high-pigment, ultra-nourishing, soft matte liquid lipstick with a smooth finish and lightweight comfort.What it does: This comfortable liquid lipstick formula hydrates the lips with natural emollient ingredients to provide a long-wearing, yet indulgently creamy experience. This breakthrough, buildable formula does not cake or crack, and fades evenly so you can effortlessly reapply it on the go.Beauty Tip:Apply shea butter or a lip balm over the top to give your liquid lipstick extra moisture and shine. Allow your liquid lipstick to set for 30 to 60 seconds before rubbing your lips together for maximum opacity and color payoff.What else you need to know: This product is cruelty-free and formulated without silicones, comedogenic ingredients, polyethylene/PEGs, talc, BHA, BHT, fragrance, benzene, lead, oxybenzone, aminophenol, mineral oil, butylene glycol, methyls, octinoxate, carbon black, chromium, siloxanes, arsenic, aluminum, and petroleum.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.