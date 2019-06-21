NYX Professional Makeup

Soft Matte Lip Cream

This hardworking lip cream is your fast track to an immaculate make up look. Infused with beeswax, it delivers a creamy sheen of budge-proof matte colour in a wide scope of shades. Take your pick from delicate coral ‘Buenos Aires’ and biscuity beige ‘Cairo’, to rich chocolate ‘Berlin’ and pretty rose ‘Zurich’. On the “stand out” spectrum, there’s pillar-box red ‘Amsterdam’, purple-blue ‘Havana’, navy blue ‘Moscow’ and hot pink ‘Ibiza’. The tapered applicator brush is easy to master, making it the ultimate clutch-bag essential.