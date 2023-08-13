NARS

Soft Matte Complete Concealer

$51.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Discover high-performance correction with soft-focus blurring: Soft Matte Complete Concealer instantly blurs and smooths uneven texture while concealing dark spots, undereye circles, redness, and breakouts with a soft-focus matte effect that wears all day. Over time, skin appears softer and smoother from supportive Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, and a protective cocktail of Vitamins A, C, and E. Key ingredients: Optimal diffusion powder: helps maximize light diffusion with spherical surface powders designed to absorb and refract light for soft-focus perfection. Instantly transforms the look of skin with a soft-focus effect that helps blur imperfections. Hyaluronic acid: plumps skin with hydration to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores. Vitamin blend: a mix of vitamin A, C and E that shields skin from environmental stressors. Made without: Oil, parabens, sulphates, fragrance and alcohol. Pair it with: NARS Cream Blending Brush 12 NARS Sheer Glow Foundation NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation From the shop floor: “Perfect your lip look by using a small amount of concealer around the corners of the lips.” – Amber, colour specialist at MECCA Bondi