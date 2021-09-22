NARS

Soft Matte Complete Concealer

Ask any beauty buff to name their best concealers and, chances are, NARS will be high up on their list – especially the Soft Matte Complete Concealer. (Somehow!) achieving weightless high coverage with a natural-looking finish, this soft-focus matte formula blurs, conceals and smooths imperfections, offering complete comfort and incredibly long wear. Optimal diffusion powder helps to maximise light diffusion with spherical surface powders, creating an airbrushed finish and also lying flat and staying in place without settling into fine lines and pores. Not only is this formula non-drying, it actively boosts collagen with peptides and hyaluronic acid, plumping the look of skin to minimise fine lines while also delivering antioxidant protection with a cocktail of vitamins A, C and E. Whether you’re camouflaging dark circles, battling blemishes, hiding stubborn spots or simply evening out your skin tone, this long-wearing, crease-proof formula is the perfect option – and it comes in 16 versatile shades.