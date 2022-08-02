Skims

Soft Lounge Ribbed Stretch-modal Jersey Playsuit

$96.07

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes SKIMS' 'Soft Lounge' playsuit is the type you can slip on to relax after a long, busy day. Cut from stretch-modal jersey that's ribbed for a close fit, it closes with buttons so you can adjust the neckline. The neutral 'Heather Grey' hue is so versatile. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed for a close fit Mid-weight, stretchy fabric Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Heather Grey stretch-modal jersey Button fastenings along front 91% modal, 9% spandex Machine wash