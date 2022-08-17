Skims

Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress

Loungewear Nirvana! Being my size (4'11 and 90 pounds,) it is often difficult to find flattering loungewear; it was either ladies' and too big or kids' size which fits but is not sexy at all. I had to look no further than Skims. Since its birth I have purchased at least one of every piece and am grateful Ms. Kardashian builds her creations for everyone. This long slip dress however is a game changer. I had presumed, as with most everything I had purchased pre-Skims, that I'd need to shorten it and I was not sure how this one would fit someone so petite; well, it is HEAVEN. It glides over the body making it appear smooth even though it is very form fitting (softly, comfortably, form fitting.) If you aren't a supermodel in height, it's remarkable as you can pull it up/gather a bit anywhere you like which creates a flowing "ruched" look that is truly gorgeous on this dress. I could wear this round my home when I want to feel comfy yet snatched or I could even style it to wear out in heels. I will be purchasing more colors ASAP. As always, thank you SKIMS! Loyal for life.