Becca

Soft Light Blurring Powder

A real life, wearable beauty filter. This loose setting powder acts as a veil to blur imperfections and set makeup with a subtle luminosity that adds dimension while eliminating shine for a natural, perfected finish.Soft Light Blurring Powder goes beyond the benefits of a traditional setting powder to create the ultimate dream filter. This feather - light, micro - fine powder is infused with ceramic microspheres that softly scatter light to blur imperfections and smooth & even the complexion. The universally flattering shade, Golden Hour, sets makeup, prolongs wear, and refreshes any look for a perfected complexion day to night.Soft Light Blurring Powder creates a flattering veil that does not cake or settle into fine lines & pores and has a velvety finish. The last step in your makeup routine, can also be used throughout the day to refresh your look.