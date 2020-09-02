Modus

Soft Knit Shortpants

$46.00

Shorts made of soft ribbed knit fabric. It is a good product to coordinate comfortably with basic t-shirts or sweatshirts. These knit shorts are also great for home wear. It is a soft, moderately thick fabric that doesn't have any rash on the skin. This product stretches flexibly to fit the body It is good to match up stylishly with a boxy jacket. It is a pants product that can be worn all the time in a seasonless fashion. The model is wearing cream color, and the color feels according to the sunlight. Please note this as it may look slightly dark or bright.