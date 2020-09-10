Buffy

Features Our 100% Soft Hemp linen sheets are beautiful, breathable, and designed to get softer with every wash. Lightened with safe and natural, hydrogen peroxide Machine washable and fast drying Antibacterial hemp fiber is naturally resistant to UV light fading, mold, and mildew Details 100% hemp linen fiber Super-soft, 102 single-ply thread count Set includes 2 pillow cases, 1 top sheet, and 1 fitted sheet Dimensions Twin: Flat Sheet: 66” x 96”, Fitted Sheet: 39” x 75” x 12", Pillow cases: 20” x 29” Twin XL: Flat Sheet: 66” x 96”, Fitted Sheet: 39” x 80” x 12", Pillow cases: 20” x 29” Full: Flat Sheet: 92” x 102”, Fitted Sheet: 54” x 75” x 15", Pillow cases: 20” x 29” Queen: Flat Sheet: 92” x 102”, Fitted Sheet: 60” x 80” x 15", Pillow cases: 20” x 29” King: Flat Sheet: 108” x 102”, Fitted Sheet: 78” x 80” x 15", Pillow cases: 20” x 37” California King: Flat Sheet: 108” x 102”, Fitted Sheet: 72” x 84” x 15", Pillow cases: 20” x 37” Care Instructions Machine wash cold. Line or machine dry. Leave wrinkly, or iron on high for a sleeker look