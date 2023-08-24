Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Bondage Boutique
Soft Handcuffs
$16.99
$8.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Lovehoney
More from Bondage Boutique
Bondage Boutique
Bound To Please Red Under-mattress Restraints
BUY
$49.99
Lovehoney
Bondage Boutique
Expandable Spreader Bar With Leather Cuffs
BUY
£41.99
£59.99
Lovehoney
Bondage Boutique
Plush Sex Position Restraint With Cuffs
BUY
£27.99
£39.99
Lovehoney
Bondage Boutique
Bound To Please Black Under Mattress Restraint
BUY
£22.49
£44.99
Lovehoney
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted