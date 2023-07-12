HexClad

14-inch Hybrid Stainless Steel Wok

HexClad Cookware features a tri-ply construction of high quality aluminum between two layers of stainless steel laser-etched with our patented hexagonal nonstick surface to provide the ideal hybrid cooking performance and heat distribution. Your HexClad 14" Wok and Lid are ready for any kitchen, thanks to compatibility with induction, gas, electric, and ceramic, cooktops while being oven-safe up to 500°F. Note: HexClad Lids are suitable for use up to 400°F. All HexClad Cookware is completely non-toxic and a breeze to keep clean. The surface is metal-utensil resistant and, while hand-washing is highly recommended, cleanable with your dishwasher or steel wool pads. Your purchase includes one HexClad 14" Wok and accompanying Lid. The 14" Wok measures approximately 14 inches at the upper diameter, 7.5 inches at the bottom diameter, 3.5 inches in height and 6.5 lbs in weight. HexClad products sold by HexClad Hybrid Cookware on Amazon are backed by a lifetime warranty from manufacturer's defects. Seasoning according to the official instructions is essential to enjoying HexClad's hybrid nonstick functionality.