Soft Glow Highlighter

Looking for luminosity? ohii's Soft Glow Highlighter palette features a trio of shades that offer major dewiness. Creamy formulas utilise ultra-fine pearlescent particles that melt into skin with a sheer, lit-from-within glow. An added bonus: use Gold Charge as sheer, shimmering eyeshadows and Cosmic Jasper for a touch of iridescent, shade-shifting duo-chrome glitters.