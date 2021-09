Icône

Soft Faux-leather Straight Jacket

C$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simons

Icône exclusive A must-have to add character to your dressy wardrobe Beautifully supple fibre made from recycled plastic bottles, satiny lining Notch collar Piped pockets and a trompe-l'oeil slit pocket at the chest Single button The size of the item pictured is small Composition: 50% polyurethane, 50% recycled polyester made from plastic bottles Lining: 95% polyester, 5% elastane