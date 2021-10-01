Ella Jayne Home

Soft Exquisite Hotel Pillows Luxury Plush Gel Pillows (4-pack)

$83.59 $64.30

Buy Now Review It

🛏️ LUXURIOUS SLEEP: Spend the most relaxing hours of your day the way you deserve: surrounded by an array of opulent, plush pillows that will not only help you sleep better, but also wake up refreshed and energized. This pillow is ideal to outfit any bed, be it in your bedroom, guest room or in any professional, hotel setting, so that you, as well as your guests, can revel in rejuvenating sleep.