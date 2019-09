Ganni

Soft Denim Dress

£220.00

Description Mid-length denim shirt dress with button placket and round neckline finished with contrast stitching. Details & Care 100% Cotton 30 degree delicate cycle Size & Fit Total length (size 36): 120 cm. Chest (size 36): 110 cm. Bottom width (size 36): 119 cm. Sleeve length incl. shoulder (size 36): 77 cm. Fits true to size, take your normal size.